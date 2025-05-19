Shropshire legends who served as Churchill's 'eyes in the skies' to be honoured with London memorial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A memorial to commemorate those who served in Photographic Reconnaissance Units (PRUs) has been granted 'in principle' planning permission - following a campaign backed by South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson.

In November 2024, Mr Anderson pledged his support for a memorial to remember Flight Sergeant Denis Albert Edward Parry and Flight Lieutenant Lionel Hamilton Scargill, from Atcham and Cleobury Mortimer respectively.

Flying Spitfires and Mosquitos, they were part of an unarmed branch of the Royal Air Force (RAF) that took photographs in important missions.

The actions provided the latest intelligence on enemy activity, enabling Britain's leaders to plan major operations from D-Day to the Dambusters Raid.

The two men flew in highly dangerous, clandestine operations, gathering visual insights.

Their photographs were then handed to Photographic Interpreters (PIs) before being passed on to Britain's leaders, who planned the war response from the Cabinet War Rooms in London.

Now known as the ‘Churchill War Rooms’, it is located beneath HM Treasury in Whitehall.

The location has now received formal, written 'in-principle' support from the Royal Parks Authority and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to host the monument.

On May 6 Veterans Minister Al Carns MP confirmed plans to recognise the unsung heroes of the RAF’s Photographic Reconnaissance Units had successfully moved to the planning stage.

Despite having a 48 per cent death rate, the PRU's heroic efforts have gone largely unnoticed – until now.

Mr Anderson has become a parliamentary supporter for the Spitfire AA810 Project, which is shining a spotlight on these unsung heroes.

The approval means that the project can now proceed to the next stage, which includes ground surveys, design, and planning.

The monument currently stands to commemorate some 2,370 individuals from around the world including Europe, America, Brazil, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Fiji.

The campaign has also enlisted the support of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who told the House of Commons on May 7 that their "bravery and service... saved the lives of many servicemen and servicewomen".

Spitfire AA810 project director, Tony Hoskins, with South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson

South Shropshire is home to some 4,000 veterans, almost one in ten households.

Mr Anderson said: "I am delighted that in-principle permission has been granted for a national memorial that will honour an outstanding group of pilots, navigators, and observers who served as Churchill's 'eyes in the skies' during World War Two.

"This includes Denis Parry and Lionel Scargill who were from Atcham and Cleobury Mortimer.

"They served admirably under exceptionally difficult conditions as part of Photographic Reconnaissance Units, which provided invaluable visual insights that ultimately paved the way for victory in Europe 80 years ago.

"Both tragically lost their lives serving their country.

"As a veteran, I am proud to support this incredible campaign in their memory."

Welcoming the announcement, Spitfire AA810 Project director Tony Hoskins said: “Since we first looked at commemorating the highly clandestine work of the RAF unarmed Reconnaissance Squadrons, we have uncovered some incredible stories of the work these young men and women carried out, their actions unknown yet so vital to millions of people impacted by the conflict.

"Now on the 80th anniversary of VE Day it is so fitting to have the Government support this major step forward in recognising their work and sacrifice.

"RAF Photo Reconnaissance used high-speed, high-altitude aircraft and the work of these young men and women became a vital component of every Allied campaign with the intelligence gained considered necessary for the planning of any operation.

"The work of the RAF PRU enabled Allied leaders to monitor almost every aspect of the enemy’s activity and act accordingly, and it is a fitting tribute to see this work commemorated in the very heart of London, so close to where that intelligence was used so critically”.

Anyone related to Denis Parry or Lionel Scargill, or who knows anyone who served in PRUs during the war, is invited to contact Stuart Anderson MP or get in touch with the Spitfire AA810 Project leader directly (Tony@spitfireaa810.co.uk).

More information on the Spitfire AA810 Project, the history, the plane and its pilots, and the memorial campaign can be found at www.spitfireaa810.co.uk.