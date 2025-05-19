Shrewsbury's Dragon Boat Festival set for summer return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place on the River Severn on July 19 and 20, the two-day festival in aid of Severn Hospice has already seen almost all the boats snapped up – just two are left.

“We’re absolutely delighted – and slightly overwhelmed – that the boats have sold out already,” said Lizzy Ellis from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team.

Action from Shrewsbury's Dragon Boat race last year.

“All we’ve got left are the two we reserved for a headline sponsor. We’re asking businesses to get in touch if they’d like to be involved but, be quick, with such high demand, we’ll look to release them to the waiting list,” she said.

The event, which raised more than £105,000 last year, is the charity’s flagship fundraiser — and early signs suggest this year could raise even more vital funds to support its care services.

Lizzy added: “It’s a huge event for us and for the community and we’re overjoyed to see so many local groups, businesses and community teams getting involved.”

A total of 56 teams have signed up to race head-to-head for the coveted title of Dragon Boat Champions 2025. With over 2,000 people expected to visit the event over the weekend, it’s one not to be missed.

Severn Hospice provides specialist care to more than 3,000 people and their families across Shropshire and Mid Wales each year.

The cost of providing the care continues to rise – the charity now spends more than £26,500 every single day supporting families.

Last month, Severn Hospice launched its Pounds for Perry appeal, aiming to raise £1 million to refurbish its oldest ward in Shrewsbury.

“Every paddler, every cheer, every penny makes a difference,” Lizzy added. “Events like Dragons – and our recent Shimmer Walk – help ensure we can be there for families when they need us most.

“It’s such a fantastic event, whether you’re in a boat or on the riverbank, there’s a real buzz about it every year, and this one’s shaping up to be extra special. Whether you’re racing, sponsoring, or just turning up to watch, we’d love to have you involved.”

To find out more about becoming a sponsor, contact Jenny Bean on 01952 221360.