'Top schools', 'low crime', 'plenty of food and drink choices' - Shrewsbury named one of the happiest places to live in Britain

The verdict is listed in the Guardian newspaper's report, aptly titled 'Happiest Places to Live in Britain'.

Shrewsbury doesn't quite make the top three - a fact that might well be disputed by the town's more cheerful residents, but it is listed as only one of three Midlands locations in the guide.

Only the top three are given a ranking - with Berwick on Tweed taking the top spot, Evesham second, and Caernarfon in third.

The report is careful to stress the rest are listed in no particular order but Shrewsbury finds itself joining Worcester as other desirable places to live in the West Midlands.

Similar lists have been produced by different organisations in recent years, but the Guardian is quick to point out that its findings have been tailored what what makes its own readers happy.

That includes easy access to countryside and parks, sea, lakes and rivers, average driving time to GPs, hospitals, pharmacists and dentists, along with information about air quality.

The findings also considered broadband speeds, how far you can get on public transport within half an hour, and of course crime figures.

But the report explains that other factors the publication considers important to its readers were included.

Looking toward's Shrewsbury's Pride Hill

It said: "This is a list for Guardian readers, so we wanted to reflect the importance of culture and community. We gave extra weight to these factors, as measured by proximity to cinemas, theatres and museums, pubs and libraries, using data from sources including the Food Standards Agency, and various industry reports and listings websites."

Detailing what makes Shrewsbury a happy place for its readers the Guardian says: "Beautiful timber-framed Tudor buildings cluster the centre of this market town, encircled by a loop of the river Severn. Shrewsbury sits on the doorstep of Wales as well as the rolling Shropshire hills, and you can get to Birmingham or Manchester by train in just over an hour.

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn.

"Shrewsbury has been named as one of the country’s top places to live in multiple polls, while its high street has been ranked as one of the best in Britain, with lots of thriving independent shops. It has some of the top schools in the West Midlands, low crime rates, plenty of food and drink choices and beautiful period architecture.

"The town is perhaps best known for its indoor market, which was recently voted Britain’s favourite for the third year running. With over 600 listed buildings, it has dozens of historic pubs, including The Nags Head which dates back to the 16th century and featured in the 1984 movie adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

"Look up and you’ll notice lots of quirky details. Number 16 High Street (now a Costa Coffee) is a crooked Tudor building which in the 1990s was adorned with a carving of Margaret Thatcher and Michael Heseltine. The 16th-century Old Market Hall has been beautifully restored and is now home to a cinema and cafe bar.

"Charles Darwin, Shrewsbury’s most famous son, was born here in 1809. The landscape helped inspire his love of the natural world – in the town centre you will find the Bellstone, a granite boulder which was his first introduction to geology."

Suggesting things to do in the town the report specifically highlights fine dining at The Walrus, The Riverside Inn at Cound, Casa Naranjo, the family-run tapas bar, and Theatre Severn.