The Senedd Petitions Committee agrees to visit Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal following concerns about its future

Their agreement at a meeting on May 12, followed a petition to preserve and protect the waterway.

With over 13,000 signatures, the petition has seen growing support in recent weeks, demonstrating the strength of local feeling along the canal’s route.

This follows a decision by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), supported by the Welsh Government, to limit water abstraction from the River Usk, a move that could leave sections of the canal dry during periods of dry weather.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS has called on the Welsh Labour Government to reverse the decision and urgently carry out an impact assessment to understand the ecological and economic consequences of this decision.

James has been vocal about this ever since the story first broke, writing to both NRW and the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs urgently asking the Welsh Government to intervene.

James Evans said: “The decision to limit water abstraction by NRW/Welsh Government is threatening the future of the Monmouthshire to Brecon Canal.

“I sympathise with the need to protect the River Usk’s natural environment, but this cannot be at the expense of the Canal’s ecology.

“There should be a wider discussion about why the River Usk’s levels have dropped so low. Maybe a start would be to look at why Dwr Cymru is allowed to abstract up to 400 million litres per day from the Usk.

“The Minister has placed the burden of finding a solution on the Canal & River Trust, who have entered a temporary commercial agreement with Dŵr Cymru to purchase surplus water. But at £100k per week, this is not a sustainable long-term option due to the significant costs involved.

“I’ve been clear with the Welsh Labour Government: there is a solution. NRW should reconsider its decision and allow the canal to abstract water as it has done for hundreds of years. The Canal is not just a tourist attraction, it’s a vital part of our environmental, economic, and cultural heritage. It must be protected.

“I am delighted that the Senedd Petitions Committee has agreed in principle to visit the canal, to hear directly from local voices and stakeholders, and I hope this will lead to a full debate in the Senedd.”