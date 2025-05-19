Police appeal for witnesses to Telford gang assault after victim has 'chunk of ear bitten off'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Police said the incident, which involved the victim being attack by five to six people near St Leonard's Church in Malinslee, took place around 5.45pm on Friday - May 16.

They said one person has been arrested but have urged anyone else with information to contact them,

A statement from the police said: "Did you see an assault near St Leonard’s Church in Malinslee on Friday evening?

"At around 5.45pm on Friday evening (16 May) a man was assaulted by a group of five to six people close to the cemetery at St Leonard’s Church.

"The victim suffered injuries during the incident, including a chunk of his ear being bitten off.

"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault, or from anyone who may have video doorbell or dashcam footage of the group of suspects on Brunel Road or Alma Avenue in the minutes before or after the assault.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact DC Duell on lyndon.duell@westmercia.police.uk or 07977 957708 quoting crime reference number 22/43367/25."