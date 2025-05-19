Paramedics and firefighters sent to scene of crash in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened at Windy Leasowe in Snedshill at around 7pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 19:01 on Sunday, May 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“Request from ambulance (service) to assist in making the vehicle safe. Fire crews used small tools.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.