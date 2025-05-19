Months of disruption ahead for motorists in Telford with final phase of works along A41 beginning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work between the Forton Roundabout and Sambrook crossroads began today (May 19) and is to be carried out in short phases, lasting a few days each to "keep disruption to a minimum".

Telford & Wrekin Council said the maintenance works will improve the condition of the road and involves more than 75,000m2 - the equivalent to almost eight standard football pitches - of resurfacing to help prevent potholes.

The final stage of works will require full road closures and is being scheduled to coincide with the school holidays. Aspects of the project include repairing damaged sections, resurfacing, and refreshing road markings and reflective studs.

Roadworks will cause delays

The three-phase project to improve the A41 started in 2023.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton said: "This is a major investment in one of our key routes, and we’re committed to delivering it with as little disruption as possible. We have listened to residents and learnt lessons from previous phases.

"We’re confident this approach will help the work progress smoothly while maintaining day-to-day routines as much as possible. We know roadworks can be frustrating, but these improvements will result in a safer, smoother journey for everyone who uses the A41. Thank you in advance for your patience."

The project will take place in four phases between May and August this year.

The council said there will be a mix of daytime, night-time, and full-time road closures to ensure the work is carried out safely.

Works schedule

Phase 1: Monday, May 19 - Thursday, May 22 - Road closed overnight from 7pm to 5am. Repairs to damaged sections and removal of old markings and studs.

Phase 2: Tuesday, May 27 - Saturday, May 31 - Laying tar and chippings over 30,000m2. Road closed in the day from 7am to 4pm. New surface laid in two stages.

Phase 3: Monday, June 2 - Thursday, June 5 - Road closed in the day from 7am to 4pm. New road markings and reflective studs installed.

Phase 4: Monday, August 4 - Friday, August 15 - Road fully closed day and night. Removal of old road, new surface laid - 8,500m2 of road. Refreshed road lines and markings. Replacing iron grates for drainage.

Telford & Wrekin Council said local access will "remain open wherever possible". However, the authority said there will be times when it will need to be restricted.