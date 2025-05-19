In photos: Convoy of classic lorries hits the road for scenic tour of coastal towns and villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sunday (May 18) saw the return of the annual Llandeilo lorry run, featuring vintage lorries in all shapes and sizes from little Bedfords and Albions from the 1940s and 1950s to more modern tractor units of the 1980s and 1990s.

The collective of preserved trucks included stock boxes, tippers and tractor units. Lorries came from Shropshire, south and mid Wales, Herefordshire, Cheshire and across the country to take part in the event and delight other motorists and residents as they passed by.

Knighton's Dave Coxhill with his Atkinson. Picture: E A Bates.

The convoy of classic lorries toured South Wales. Picture: E A Bates.

Tommy Williams of haulage firm TD Williams Ltd had four of his fleet of Bedfords from the 1940s in the lorry run. The haulage firm is celebrating its 100th birthday after initially starting as a coal merchants company before moving into general haulage and distribution.

A BMC Laird at Saint Clears. Picture: E A Bates.

Starting on Station Road in Llandeilo, the convoy made its way around South Wales, visiting several coastal towns and villages.

The annual lorry run on Sunday May 18. Picture: E A Bates

A 1950 Albion stock wagon. Picture: E A Bates.

The convoy crossed the River Towy to Ffairfach and travelled from Towy to Carmarthen, passing through Llanarthney, Capel Dewi and Llangunnor along the way.

From Carmarthen, the classic lorries negotiated several roundabouts to join the A40 to St Clears and head towards Pendine.

Tommy Williams in his Bedford in Llandeilo. Picture: E A Bates.

The annual lorry run on May 18. Picture: E A Bates.

The convoy passed through St Clears to Laugharne before continuing to Llanmiloe and finally Pendine.

The lorries parked in a line along the beach and attracted attention from locals, visitors and beachgoers. Pendine Sands Beach beach is famous for hosting several land speed record attempts and the village is home to the Museum of Land Speed which tells the story of Pendine Sands and sporting records of Parry Thomas and Babs.

The vintage lorries on Pendine Sands Beach. Picture: EA Bates.

Leading the run was M.A. Conod & Son of Leominster. Picture: E A Bates.

After lunch, the convoy headed back to Llandeilo passing through Laugharne, St Clears, Kilgetty, Narberth, and Carmarthen.

The weather played its part in the annual event with glorious sunshine throughout.