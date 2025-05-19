Firefighters called to bin lorry fire near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened in Upper Ludstone, Claverley, near Bridgnorth. The fire was out before crews arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 8.57am on Monday, May 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as ‘LGV fire’ in Claverley.

“Fire in rear of refuse lorry, out upon arrival of fire service personnel.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Bridgnorth, and crews used a thermal imaging camera to check the vehicle.