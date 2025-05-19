Exhibition to commemorate Shrewsbury's Second World War air raid post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visitors the former Abbey Station, which was the town's Air Raid Precautions (ARP) post during the conflict, will be able to see a display of memorabilia including original ARP cycles, mannequins, an ‘unexploded bomb’, historic military vehicles and more.

The exhibition will commemorate the building’s role as Shrewsbury’s ARP post during the war, when it directed the fire and rescue services to any incident.

The exhibition will take place at the Abbey Station Visitor Centre.

The station will be open for the event from 10am to 4pm on May 31 and June 1 - with free admission.

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust (SRHT) director and trustee David Morris has been planning the Second World War exhibition at the Abbey Station Visitor Centre.

He said the SRHT trustees have been fortunate to have the assistance of local collector and Second World War enthusiast Nick Holden, who will be displaying some of his artefacts.

An ARP bicycle to be displayed at the exhibition.

They include an original Shropshire & Montgomery Railway lamp - in original condition, an unrestored 1930s Hercules ARP military bicycle, a 1947 Mercury Army bicycle, and a Royal Enfield Second World War Dispatch / Airborne motorcycle.

Mr Morris said: “We are always keen to tell people about the use of the Abbey Station building as an ARP post during the Second World War period.

"We know that Shrewsbury’s ARP HQ was situated in the Grade II Listed Claremont Buildings overlooking Shrewsbury’s Quarry, but very little is known about the ARP’s use of The trust’s building in Abbey Foregate, during this period of time.

A wartime jeep will be part of the exhibition.

"We are always collecting more information about the building during the war period.

"Abbey Station was re-opened to service the line; which the War Department had re-laid, and which took staff and armaments to the large camp at Nesscliffe.

"This small railway played an important role in the ‘big picture’ of winning the war, with 200,000 tons of ammunition transported to and from the Nesscliffe Central Ammunition Depot. Abbey Station will play host to what promises to be a splendid exhibition of Second World War memorabilia, to commemorate what must have been the busiest time for our railway."

He added: "Working with Shropshire-based enthusiast - Nick Holden, we are intending to recreate the atmosphere of the period, by transforming the inside of the Station Building into an ARP depot, with appropriate memorabilia, which will include mannequins wearing ‘authentic clothing of the period’; artefacts from locations along the original line, and display material.

"The Shropshire & Border Counties Military Vehicle Trust will provide some interesting historic military vehicles, parked near the Abbey Church, which will be entirely free to all of our visitors."