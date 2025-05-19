Successful Powys friendship group to be copied in other parts of the county

The Domino Group was formed by the county council’s mental health social work teams in Brecon and Ystradgynlais towards the end of 2023 to help the people they support overcome loneliness and build confidence in using public spaces and public transport.

It was given its name by one of the attendees who hoped it would have a ‘domino effect’ in a positive way, and this has proved to be the case for the people who have been accessing it.

Due to this success, the council is now considering setting up a similar group specifically for women in the area and for both men and women in other parts of Powys.

Domino Group attendee Lee said: “The regular meetups are good fun. The weekly schedule prevents me from drifting in life, and they improve my social skills as I get to know people I wouldn’t expect to meet. I feel more confident as a result of the Domino Group.”

Rich added: “The domino group provides a safe and supportive space for us to share our experiences as a group or individually and progress with our mental health.

“Facilitated by Paula and Mel who both promote connection, understanding and healing through open dialogue, the group is always evolving and trying to accommodate all. I’m so glad my care coordinator suggested I join the group.”

Mark from the group said: “Being part of the Domino Group gives us the opportunity to visit and choose places of interest to us. Today we visited a place of my choice which was The Brecon Mountain Railway, where I planned and executed the trip. Attending the group reduces my isolation.”

Ewan concluded: “Domino is a great group. We go different places, have food and a lot of fun.”

This week (12-18 May) is Mental Health Awareness Week, with Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, Councillor Sian Cox using it to mark the success of the Domino Group.

“The Domino Group is testament to the magic that can happen when we come together as human beings, building connection with each other and pooling our strengths,” said Cllr Cox.

“The group’s achievements demonstrate that people with mental illness aren’t defined by their illness; they are rounded human beings, with experience, skills and ideas, drive and motivation, that can make good things happen, for themselves and others. Powys Social Services uses a strengths-based approach which focuses on this capacity in everyone with whom we work. It recognises that people who need support can lead and shape their own recovery, as this group is showing, and that our role is to facilitate that.

“My sincere thanks and appreciation go to the social workers who set the Domino Group in motion, the participants who have named, grown and evolved it, and them all for giving us this shining exemplar of collaboration.”

Anyone in Powys who is struggling with their mental health can get immediate support by phoning 111 and selecting option two.

More information on mental health services in Powys: https://pthb.nhs.wales/services/adult-and-older-peoples-mental-health-services/