Dental surgery relocating to new town-centre premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Britannia House Dental Surgery is moving to 38 St Mary’s Street, a commercial property which extends in total to 4,023 sq ft.

The attractive Grade II Listed three-storey property, which occupies a sought-after location, features versatile ground floor accommodation.

There is additional space and storage on the upper floors, which are considered suitable for a variety of uses, including residential conversion.

A proposed scheme was produced by the previous owner to create four spacious residential apartments on the upper floors, with the benefit of private car parking, subject to planning.

Josh Hyde, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is an attractive property which generated a high level of interest after we were instructed to bring it to market.

“We are pleased to have now completed a sale to Dr Kwaku Tagboto, the director and principal dentist of Britannia House Dental Surgery.

“The relocation to new premises represents an exciting expansion for the practice from its previous home at nearby New Street.

“We wish Britannia House Dental Surgery continued success in their new premises at St Mary’s Street.”

He added: “The proposed plans by the former owner of the property to convert the upper floors into residential apartments, subject to obtaining planning permission, also added to the overall appeal of the property when it became available.”

The original property at 38 St Mary’s Street dates back to the early 18th century.

It has been extended over the years, with the construction of both two-storey and single-storey additions to the rear, while retaining a number of period features throughout.

The property has a large patio and garden area to the rear of the property, which also has the potential to provide on-site parking spaces.

Offers in the region of £350,000 had been invited by TSR.