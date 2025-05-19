Cash taken in Telford Co-op raid, police reveal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Raiders struck at the Priorslee Co-op in the early hours of Saturday - May 17.

Those responsible appeared to have cut their way through the shutters on the premises.

The shop was shut on Saturday morning as a result of the incident, with the scene taped off and under police guard.

Now police have confirmed they are investigating, and that cash had been taken in the raid.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Enquiries are currently on-going after the Co-op in Priorslee was broken into in the early hours of Saturday (17 May) morning, and a quantity of cash was stolen from within the store."