A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed at a Mid Wales venue

The performance will take place at the Willow Globe in Llanwrthyl near Rhayader on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 at 7pm and on Sunday, June 8 at 3pm.

This summer, the Willow Globe Theatre Company brings Shakespeare’s most magical comedy to life under the open sky.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a tale of love, mischief, and mayhem, where fairies meddle, lovers get lost, and a band of hapless actors stumble into enchantment.

Set against the stunning natural backdrop of the Willow Globe, this playful and enchanting production promises an evening of laughter, wonder, and midsummer magic. Don’t miss it!

There will be an interval in this show and a bar and cakes will be available.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £7 for under 16’s, and £35 for a family ticket for two adults and two under 16’s.

Book online at www.shakespearelink.org.uk and for more information email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or call 01597 811487