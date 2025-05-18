Welsh Labour Must Act to Tackle GP Crisis in Rural Wales - Senedd Member says

During a question to the First Minister in the Senedd, James highlighted the serious pressures facing local practices, with some operating with just a single GP and others at risk of closure due to ongoing recruitment and retention issues.

The shortage is leading to longer waits for patients and additional pressure on emergency services when people cannot get timely GP appointments.

James Evans MS, Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said: “There is an escalating crisis in primary care services across north Wales, and especially in rural areas like Radnorshire. Some surgeries are being run by just one GP, and others are facing the real threat of closure. This is putting huge strain on both patients and the wider NHS.

“The Welsh Government talk a good game about putting more money into GP services, but we’re just not seeing the benefit on the ground.

“We need to know what immediate and long-term strategies are in place to tackle this, and what’s being done to make rural GP roles more attractive to new and existing practitioners.

“GPs are the backbone of our NHS, and rural communities deserve equal access to care. Without urgent action, we risk losing these vital services altogether.”