Warning as region sees the highest rise in pet thefts in the UK
People have been told to keep their pets safe after the region has seen the largest rise in thefts of cats and dogs in the UK.
New figures show that the West Midlands has seen a "dramatic rise" in pet thefts over the last five years, with a more than 270 per cent increase
National home security provider ADT collected the statistics following a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent to police forces across the country.
They collated information on pet theft figures from 2019 and 2024, to see where the issue was worsening.
While not all forces were able to provide data, from those that did they learnt that in 2024 alone there were a total of 1,733 incidents of pet theft recorded by police across the UK.
In a list of rankings, the West Midlands was found to be the fifth worst area in the country for pet thefts, seeing a rise in thefts of cats and dogs increasing from just 19 cases in 2019 to 83 last year - an increase of 277 per cent.
Michele Bennett, General Manager at ADT UK Subscriber, said: “Pet theft in the UK has become increasingly concerning, mainly as pets are often considered valuable family members. The pet theft can be attributed to several factors, including the increased demand for specific breeds, which can command high prices on the black market. This demand was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in pet ownership as people sought companionship during lockdowns.
“However, the government has taken steps to address these concerns. For instance, introducing compulsory microchipping for dogs has been a significant step in deterring theft and aiding in recovering stolen pets.
“Public awareness and education are also crucial in combating pet theft. Pet owners are advised to be vigilant, especially in areas where pet theft is prevalent. Simple measures like not leaving pets unattended in public places, ensuring gardens are secure, and being cautious about sharing information on social media can help reduce the theft risk."
Tips for keeping your animals safe:
Home security systems: Installing a home security system will help protect your home and furry friend. Adding indoor cameras to your system, or installing CCTV cameras, can act as a deterrent to thieves as well as giving you the option to check in on your pets when you are away for additional peace of mind.
Video doorbells and cameras: Video doorbells and cameras allow you to monitor and record who approaches your home. When the motion sensor is triggered and our smart video analytics detect an intruder, an alert is sent to your phone to keep you updated.
GPS trackers: Consider equipping your pet with a GPS tracker. This can be particularly useful for pets that spend time outdoors, allowing you to monitor their location in real-time.
Training and awareness: Train your pet to respond to commands and not to go with strangers. This training can be a crucial factor in preventing pet theft.
Secure outdoor spaces: Ensure your garden or any outdoor space where your pet spends time is secure. This includes checking fences for gaps and installing locks and cameras on gates.
Regular supervision: Never leave your pet unattended in public spaces. For example, if you need to leave your pet outside a shop, securing them within sight and returning promptly is better.
Vetted pet sitters: Use vetted pet sitters or kennels when you're away.
Social media caution: Be cautious about the amount of information you share about your pet on social media, as this can sometimes attract the attention of thieves.
Neighbourhood watch: Participate in or form a neighbourhood watch program. Being part of a community that looks out for each other can effectively prevent pet theft.Update pet information: Keep your pet’s microchip information current, and ensure they wear a collar with an ID tag. This can aid in the recovery if your pet is lost or stolen.