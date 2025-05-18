Warning as region sees the highest rise in pet thefts in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

New figures show that the West Midlands has seen a "dramatic rise" in pet thefts over the last five years, with a more than 270 per cent increase

National home security provider ADT collected the statistics following a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests sent to police forces across the country.

They collated information on pet theft figures from 2019 and 2024, to see where the issue was worsening.

While not all forces were able to provide data, from those that did they learnt that in 2024 alone there were a total of 1,733 incidents of pet theft recorded by police across the UK.

In a list of rankings, the West Midlands was found to be the fifth worst area in the country for pet thefts, seeing a rise in thefts of cats and dogs increasing from just 19 cases in 2019 to 83 last year - an increase of 277 per cent.

Michele Bennett, General Manager at ADT UK Subscriber, said: “Pet theft in the UK has become increasingly concerning, mainly as pets are often considered valuable family members. The pet theft can be attributed to several factors, including the increased demand for specific breeds, which can command high prices on the black market. This demand was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in pet ownership as people sought companionship during lockdowns.

“However, the government has taken steps to address these concerns. For instance, introducing compulsory microchipping for dogs has been a significant step in deterring theft and aiding in recovering stolen pets.

“Public awareness and education are also crucial in combating pet theft. Pet owners are advised to be vigilant, especially in areas where pet theft is prevalent. Simple measures like not leaving pets unattended in public places, ensuring gardens are secure, and being cautious about sharing information on social media can help reduce the theft risk."

Tips for keeping your animals safe: