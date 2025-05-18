Rhayader Town Council’s biodiversity team has been strengthened with a new member.

New councillor Rachel Smalley has joined town and county Councillor Angela Davies and the town clerk Julie Stephens to make up the team.

The team plan to review planting areas around the town managed by the town council to ensure they not only look attractive for residents and visitors but also support the pollinators.

The team also produces the council’s Biodiversity Plan and implements actions in support of the plan.

Over the last year this has included the introduction of more pollinator friendly planting around town as “Pollinator Pit-stops” and taking action to support other local organisations to do the same on their land.

It is very much an ongoing project, the Biodiversity Plan is due to be updated and the team will be looking for more interesting and innovative ways to help improve biodiversity and support and engage others as part of the process.