Radnorshire Wildlife Trust Launches 'Wilder Communities' Project to Empower Local Action for Nature

Radnorshire Wildlife Trust has announced the launch of Wilder Communities, an exciting new project aimed at empowering communities across Radnorshire to take action for nature.

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and the Ashley Family Foundation, this initiative will support local people, groups, and charities in managing land for wildlife and creating a stronger, more connected nature network across the county.

The Wilder Communities project focuses on collaboration, providing practical training, advice, and support to help people boost biodiversity in their local green spaces.

Through workshops, training sessions, site visits, and online resources, participants will learn key conservation skills such as habitat management, wildlife monitoring, and biodiversity enhancement.

Community Wildlife Officer Grace Marston will lead the project and said: "I have always adored working with communities, and since moving to Wales and during my internship with the Trust last year, everyone has been so welcoming and supportive.

“I’m excited to continue engaging with the people of Radnorshire and to work alongside passionate individuals who care deeply about nature conservation."

Workshops will cover a wide range of topics, from botany and bee transects to bird surveys and moth trapping, equipping communities with the knowledge and confidence to monitor wildlife and sustain conservation efforts long into the future.

Whether you are part of an established group or an individual keen to make a difference, Wilder Communities offers a chance to get involved, build skills, and help create resilient, nature-positive communities.

Grace and the team are keen to hear from anyone interested in volunteering or finding out how the Trust can support your community’s efforts to improve biodiversity.

For more information contact Grace Marston, Community Wildlife Officer, at Grace@rwtwales.org