Presteigne property which partially collapsed into river in 2022 could soon be demolished

An application for Conservation Area Consent for demolition in a conservation area has been submitted to Powys County Council for the Old Laundry on Broad Street, Presteigne.

Applicant Louise Hickman for Natural Resources Wales has applied to have the entire residential property demolished, including the rear extension. The house foundations would also be removed and backfilled during demolition.

Full demolition of the property is required as it is currently a dangerous structure with part of the gable end collapsed and facing into the river.

A photograph of the Old Laundry taken from Lugg Bridge

Demolition is also required to re-construct the flood wall which has partially collapsed. Sufficient working area is required for re-construction which cannot be completed with the house in situ.

A Heritage Impact Assessment supports the application although the house is adjacent to the River Lugg, a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation, and is also within the Presteigne Conservation Area.

The building is not listed, but is attached to a 15th century Grade II listed dwelling (Tan House) and adjacent to a Grade II listed stone bridge (Lugg Bridge) built in the 17th century. The site also sits opposite another Grade II listed dwelling (the Bridge Inn).