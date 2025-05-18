Pals plan to paddle, cycle and trek the entire length of Britain's longest river

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The group will take on an endurance adventure in aid of two local charities: North West Cancer Research and The Harry Johnson Trust.

The team – Allan Wilson, Darren Mitchelmore, Jim Arnold, Mike Watton, Simon Blackburn and Stewart Bedford – will set off on Wednesday June 4 with a community send-off from The Quarry in Shrewsbury.

From there, they’ll cycle 50 miles to the Severn’s source in the Cambrian Mountains, before trekking to the river’s official starting point and continuing by bike to Welshpool.

The real challenge begins in Welshpool, where the group will swap bikes for kayaks and spend the next eight days paddling over 200 miles down the River Severn.

The group in preparation

Along the way, they’ll tackle rapids, weirs, low bridges and long open-water stretches, aiming to finish at Severn Beach near Bristol – completing a true source-to-sea journey of the UK’s longest river.

Each participant has a personal motivation for taking part.

For Simon Blackburn, the challenge is in honour of his best friend Tony, who is currently undergoing treatment for bowel cancer. Mike Watton, recently retired from the NHS, sees the challenge as a way to give back, while Darren Mitchelmore is finally realising a long-postponed idea that was shelved during the pandemic.

Allan Wilson, who has kayaked parts of the Severn in his youth, sees this as the final piece of a long-standing personal goal, and a tribute to a friend in treatment.

Stewart Bedford, who introduced the group to The Harry Johnson Trust, has previously completed Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of Jack, a young friend of his daughter who was supported by the charity.

Funds raised will be shared between North West Cancer Research, the leading cancer research charity in the region, and The Harry Johnson Trust, which supports children and teenagers with cancer in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Allan, Darren, Jim, Mike, Simon and Stewart for taking on such a monumental challenge. Their dedication helps fund critical research right here in the region, and we’ll be cheering them on every step, pedal and paddle of the way.”

The team is currently in training and preparing for the journey. Supporters can follow their progress and donate via their fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/page/thelongpaddle-nwcr