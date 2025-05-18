Man stabbed in Shrewsbury town centre overnight - police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police said the incident had taken place on High Street at around 4.20am today - Sunday, May 18.

Officers said that police would remain present in the area while they continue investigations into the attack.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force.

A spokesman said: "There is currently a scene guard in place in Shrewsbury town centre after a man sustained a stab wound around 4.20am this morning (Sunday 18 May).

"The victim, a 34-year-old man, left the Albert Shed and was walking along the High Street when he was stabbed.

"His injuries, although serious, are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Officers, alongside conducting their usual enquiries, are also appealing for witnesses."

Detective Inspector Danielle Logan added: “We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community, and as you would expect enquiries are on-going to locate those responsible.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation but will provide more information if and when we are able to do so.

“If you think you have any information which might help us in our investigation, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

”You can call Shrewsbury CID with information on 01743 264825."

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.