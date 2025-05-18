Fun in the sun as Shrewsbury school stages its own festival
It was a case of fun in the sun as a Shrewsbury school staged its own festival.
Prestfelde School hosted Prest Fest on Saturday, with around 600 youngsters and family members attending.
Organised by the school's Friends of Prestfelde team, the day included a full stage and sound system, with performance's from the school's own rock band Kokoni, as well as others.
The grounds were packed with entertainment, food, crafts, and activities, all in an effort to raise money for charity.