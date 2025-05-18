Fun in the sun as Shrewsbury school stages its own festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prestfelde School hosted Prest Fest on Saturday, with around 600 youngsters and family members attending.

Beatrix and George at Prest Fest.

Organised by the school's Friends of Prestfelde team, the day included a full stage and sound system, with performance's from the school's own rock band Kokoni, as well as others.

Rocking out at Pres Fest were the school's rock band Kokoni.

The grounds were packed with entertainment, food, crafts, and activities, all in an effort to raise money for charity.