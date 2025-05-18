Fire crew called to rescue person locked in Greggs toilet in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the popular pastry shop in Bridgnorth at around 11.30am today - Sunday, May 18.

A update from the service said that they were required after someone had become locked in the shop's toilet.

The Bridgnorth crew used their equipment to open the door and get the person out.

They were finished at the scene at around 11.50am.