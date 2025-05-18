County's markets being celebrated in week-long campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Love Your Local Market (LYLM) campaign began on Friday and lasts till Saturday May 31 with hundreds of markets across the country uniting to showcase the energy, creativity and entrepreneurship that thrive at the heart of markets.

Shrewsbury Market Hall is award-winning

Both the national award-winning Shrewsbury Market Hall and Market Drayton Indoor and Street Markets are signed up to this year’s campaign with special attractions taking place.

Love Your Local Market is run annually by NABMA – The National Association of British Market Authorities, as part of a global market campaign.

This year’s campaign message – ‘Made by Markets’ – reflects everything that local markets nurture: new businesses, fresh food, community spirit, local culture, sustainable choices and inclusive spaces.

To celebrate both Shrewsbury Market Hall and Market Drayton Markets are spreading the love with opportunities for shoppers to win luxury hampers stuffed full of market goodies and vouchers donated by traders.

Shrewsbury Market Hall is also running a ‘Selfie Challenge’ with the chance for visitors to win a voucher to spend at their favourite stall.

Amy Williams, Tenant Liaison Manager at Shropshire Council, said: “Love Your Local Market is always a wonderful campaign where communities are reminded of the important role markets play in keeping their high streets alive.

“Not only are markets an exciting independent retail and food and drink hub to visit, they are also vital incubators for new businesses. Shrewsbury Market Hall has been the launchpad of some of the most exciting independent businesses in Shrewsbury, many of them expanding to become high street heroes in their own right.”

Manager of Market Drayton Markets Kate Gittins said: “Our traders are delighted to be involved in the campaign. It’s a great opportunity for people to get out-and-about supporting markets and local traders.”

NABMA’s Chief Executive, David Preston, said: “Love Your Local Market is more than a campaign — it’s a movement that brings together markets, customers and communities.

“This year’s theme, ‘Made by Markets’, captures the essential role markets play in building businesses, culture and belonging. It’s an invitation to shop local, support local and celebrate everything that markets make possible.”

Elsewhere, Ludlow Town Council said it was shining a spotlight on Ludlow Market as part of the campaign.

The town council said it remained "committed to supporting its traders and has kept rents as low as possible to help businesses weather the pressures of the current economic climate"

New Mayor, Diane Lyle, said: “Our market is the beating heart of Ludlow – a place where people meet, stories are shared, and local businesses flourish. We’re proud to support our traders and celebrate what makes our market a vital part of our town and such an important part of our visitor experience.”