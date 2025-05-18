Bridgnorth football team's record-breaking walk nets £10,000 in memory of former coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On May 5, a record-breaking team from Bridgnorth Spartans Junior Football Club took part in the Bridgnorth Walk — this year with a particularly powerful purpose.

Some of the 130-strong team of Spartans

Marching under the banner of “Team Spartans,” more than 130 walkers came together in memory of Andy Wenlock, a beloved coach, parent and cornerstone of the Spartans community, who sadly died earlier this year at the age of 44.

Andy Wenlock died earlier this year aged 44

Andy, a dedicated supporter of grassroots football who coached the Under-8 Reds, had completed the walk himself just last year — his final major event before his death after a long illness.

In tribute, this year’s walk became a rallying point for the club and wider community to honour his legacy and raise vital funds for the Severn Hospice, the charity that supported Andy and his family.

Walkers of all ages, from junior Spartans to parents and supporters, took on both the junior and full 21.5-mile routes wearing specially designed red and black team shirts, many proudly bearing Andy’s name.

Bridgnorth Spartans consistently enter one of the largest single-team entries in the famous annual event, and this year supporters turned out in force to celebrate Andy’s life and everything he meant to grassroots football in the town.

Originally setting a goal of £8,000, Team Spartans surpassed expectations, raising more than £10,000 (including Gift Aid) by the day of the walk, the most they have ever raised - with donations still coming in. Every penny raised will go directly to the Severn Hospice to help other families facing similar journeys.

Tom Wenlock, Andy’s brother, took part in the event and said: "Walking in honour of my brother Andy, surrounded by our friends, is a memory I will hold dear. But what has been remarkable and truly humbling is the sincerity and kindness of our community. To see such love and compassion in our small town is something I will cherish — and I know he’d be proud of us all.”

Nicky Green, Severn Hospice senior community fundraiser, added: “Severn Hospice provides specialist and palliative care to patients and their families across our local communities. We rely heavily on the generosity of groups like Bridgnorth Spartans to help us raise the funds we need to keep our services running. In 2025 alone, we need to raise over £11 million. The amount raised by Team Spartans is truly incredible - we can’t thank them enough.”

A spokesperson for the Bridgnorth Spartans said they wished to thank everyone who walked, donated, and supported this year’s effort.

"It was a powerful show of unity, love and respect for one of their own," the spokesperson said.