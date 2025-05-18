14 things you found in almost every 70s household - how many do you remember?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s easy to see why in these troubled times people are pining for the exuberant designs of the 1970s.

Even black and white photos from the era scream colour, so florid was the wallpaper and lino flooring of the day.

Geometric designs ruled, shades of orange and avocado were everywhere, and people knew how to lounge out in style.

These photos show some of the items and design features you could find in almost every 70s household, from the living room to the kitchen and bathroom.

How many did your home feature back then and do you still own any?

1. Patterned wallpaper

Margaret Thatcher pictured at home in 1974

Patterned wallpaper was everywhere during the 1970s, including in the kitchen of future Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, then education secretary, pictured here during the 1974 general election campaign.

2. Beanbags

Pictured are "king" Charlie Taylor, aged nine, on his bean bag throne, with dad Matt Taylor, sister Rosie, aged two, with Matt's mum Linda Webster

No 70s household was truly complete without a beanbag or two on which to lounge about.

3. Fondue set

Fondue set

If you were throwing a dinner party in the 70s a fondue set was the height of sophistication.

4. Lino floor

Lino floor

Linoleum floors were big in the 70s, often with intricate, brightly coloured patterns like this one.

5. Mushroom lamp

Mushroom lamp

The mushroom lamp - often in bright orange like this one, lit up rooms across the nation during the 1970s.

6. Push button phones

Anyone with a landline, who is receiving persistent nuisance calls, can apply for a free call blocker.

Technology took a leap forward in the 1970s as push button phones like these ones, pictured in 1971, replaced the old rotary telephone.

7. Hanging chair

Hanging chair

OK, you didn't find these in every 70s household, but if you had a hanging chair back then - when they were the height of fashion - you were certainly making a statement.

8. Shag carpet

Shag carpet

The 70s were all about comfort, and nothing exemplified that better than the shag carpet, though they were a nightmare to clean. This living room scores extra points for also featuring a sunken floor - another popular 70s design feature.

9. Record players

Record player

Record players, with their distinctive crackling sound, have made a comeback in recent years. But turntables were at the peak of their first wave of popularity back in the 70s, before being superseded by the cassette recorder and then CD players.

10. Buckaroo!

Buckaroo! game

Buckaroo! has entertained generations of youngsters but it was first released in 1970 and quickly made its way into households around the UK, as children competed to see who could stack most items on the 'moody mule' before it kicked them off.

11. Soda syphon

Cheers! – the gin cup cocktail

The soda syphon is another 1970s style icon which has made a comeback in recent years. It was a must-have in any 70s drinks cabinet, injecting much-needed fizz to many a party back then.

12. Hostess trolley

Hostess Trolley

The hostess trolley was a real status symbol during the 1970s, helping owners really elevate their dinner party game. The trolley, with heated compartments to keep food warm, had been around for a while. But its popularity peaked in the 70s before suffering a dramatic decline in subsequent years.

13. Teasmade

Teasmade

Before mobile phones, every bedroom had an alarm clock to stop us from oversleeping. And what better way to take the edge off being rudely awoken than with a freshly brewed cuppa. That was the genius of the Teasmade, which made it so popular in the 70s.

14. Mirror ball

Disco ball

Disco fever erupted in the 1970s and the mirror ball, also known as the glitter ball or disco ball, added sparkle not just to dancefloors but to many households in the era.

