Watch: Telford convenience shop forced to close after thieves smash their way in overnight
A Telford shop has been forced to close after thieves smashed their way in over night.
The Co-op in Priorslee Avenue, Telford was closed on Saturday morning (May 17) with police at the scene.
A hole could be clearly seen in the shutters at the front of the shop where the thieves had broken in.
The break-in is thought to have happened overnight, before the shop was due to open at 6am on Saturday morning.
West Mercia Police had taped off the scene on Saturday morning, with the shop expected to reopen later in the day.
West Mercia Police have been approached for further information.