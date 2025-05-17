Shropshire's best gyms and fitness groups to join this 2025 - according to locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Summer is around the corner, Shropshire.

With more and more of us heading out on holiday - and wanting to look our best - there's no better time to get involved with some of the best gyms and clubs our wonderful county has to offer.

We asked our readers for their top recommendations for gyms and groups for people wanting to better their health and those trying to get into fitness for the first time.

Here's where they would head - and why you should give these companies a go this summer.

David Corfield Gymnasium

David Corfield Gymnasium. Photo: Google

Shropshire Star reader Jane Caine was one of many to name David Corfield Gymnasium in Long Lane, Shifnal, as her top pick.

Jane said: “Another vote for David Corfield Gymnasium. It's the only gym I've managed to keep faith with for coming up now to seven years.

“Really friendly, effective trainers and a truly inclusive feel good atmosphere. As a mature person (very mature!) gyms can feel a bit exclusive and intimidating, but there's not a bit of that at DCG.

“I'm treated by trainers and members alike as someone who wants to be fit and age really doesn't matter.

“Dave himself is around a lot and is very knowledgeable and encouraging. Great place!”

Hitsona

Hitsona. Photo: Hitsona Telford/Google

Many Shropshire Star readers recommended Hitsona, which has a base in The Willow Centre, Halesfield, Telford and Sweetlake Court, Shrewsbury.

Reader Caroline Hamer frequents the Shrewsbury base and said it is an “absolutely fantastic gym”.

Caroline said: “Seen fantastic results since I joined a few months ago reversing pre-diabetic status!”

Meanwhile, reader Louise Hart said she attends classes at the Telford base and it’s been the “best thing” she’s done.

Louise said: “I actually look forward to exercise. Such lovely coaches who are supportive and cater for everyone’s needs. A fantastic group of people who attend and always lots of laughter.”

Skell Fitness

Skell Fitness. Photo: Skell Fitness/Google

Lots of Shropshire Star readers attend classes at Skell Fitness, based in Marlowe Court, Whitchurch.

Reader Vicky Crosby said: “Skell Fitness in Whitchurch is fantastic. Suitable for everyone (even me!). Small group personal training in a friendly non judgemental atmosphere, and everyone very supportive.”

Castle Country Club

Castle Country Club. Photo: Castle Country Club/Google

Shropshire Star readers also recommended Castle Country Club in Rowton Avenue, Shrewsbury, as the best place for someone who wants to explore fitness for the first time.

Reader Daryl Bromley said: “A well earned vote for Castle Country Club. Very well equipped facilities, always clean, tidy and with excellent, friendly and welcoming staff. What sets it apart is that it's very family friendly, with plenty of activities and classes for the children.”

ORE CrossFit

ORE CrossFit. Photo: ORE CrossFit/Google

A number of Shropshire Star readers also recommended ORE CrossFit, which has a base in Halesfield, Telford.

Reader Jo Wagstaffe said: “Such a great community, really supportive and it really is for everyone. I used to hate going to the gym but now I love it.”