Quirky hillside garden near Shrewsbury 'with a surprise around every corner' opens up for charity this weekend
A quirky garden transformed by a couple who "don't take themselves too seriously" is opening to the public for charity.
"It has to be seen to be believed," the Good Garden Guide said of the gardens at Brownhill House in Ruyton-XI-Towns, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.
Set across two acres of sloping land, the gardens have been transformed over the years into an eccentric paradise which the owners, Roger and Yoland Brown, say has a "surprise around every corner".
Their stunning garden will be open to visitors on Sunday (May 18) and next Tuesday (May 20) as part of the National Garden Scheme.
The programme gives visitors across the country unique access to more than 500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.
Since its launch in the early 1900s, more than £70 million has been donated to nursing and mental health charities thanks to the scheme - with a record £3.5m donated in 2024.
When Yoland and Roger first moved into Brownhill House in 1969, the garden was so full of scrap, fallen trees and brambles they couldn't reach the River Perry that borders the garden.
Over the years the couple have transformed the land, which now has a large kitchen garden, glasshouses and a wide variety of beautiful plants.
Mingled among the formal terraces and woodlands walks are a variety of scuptures and follies - including a giant chess set.
"We try and make the garden a big variety of things, make it amusing - gardeners can take themselves too seriously," Roger said.
The garden will be open from 10am to 5pm on both days, with homemade tea available to purchase.
Entry costs £5 for adults while children get in for free and pre-booking is available online at ngs.org.uk.