Cllr Little Brighouse is a last minute nomination to become Powys council's disability member champion

At the council’s annual meeting on Thursday, May 15 councillors received a report to confirm councillors in their roles as member champions for the next two years.

Back in December the council agreed that the anti-poverty, disability, and armed forces member champions roles would be kept, at least until the end of this council term in May 2027.

But instead of being appointed to the role by the council leader as had been the case in the past, those interested have had to go through an application process which ends with a vote by councillors.

Anti-poverty member champion, Councillor Joy Jones (Powys Independents) and deputy council leader and armed forces champion Councillor Matthew Dorrance had both expressed an interest in carrying on in their respective roles with non-aligned Cllr Little Brighouse also applying for the anti-poverty role.

Councillors received a recommendation that both Cllrs Dorrance and Jones continue in their respective champion roles.

But no applications to become the disability member champion had been received.

The previous anti-disability champion, Councillor Ange Williams (Powys Independents co-leader) had stepped down from the role.

Outgoing council leader Councillor James Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat) said: “I was involved in the appointments for the role, and I’m delighted to say Cllr Little Brighouse has agreed to be nominated for the disability champion role if council so agrees.”

The nomination was seconded by Councillor Gareth Jones (Powys Independents).

Council went to vote and unanimously agreed to confirm all three in the roles up to the next local elections in May 2027.

Council chairman, Cllr William Powell (Liberal Democrat) said: “I would like to thank Cllrs Joy (Jones) and Matthew (Dorrance) for being prepared to continue their service and to Cllr Little (Brighouse) for their readiness to take on the disability role.

“I think at this point it would be appropriate to thank Cllr Ange (Williams) for the work that she has committed over the last several years to this cause.

“It’s only right and proper that we thank her for her dedication during the first half of this council.”

Details of the member champions will now be published on the council’s website and the trio will be expected to present annual reports on their work to council.