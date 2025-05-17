Kington venue to help with town's iconic wheelbarrow race in June

June will kick off with Chair Yoga with Georgie Treasure-Evans on Wednesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 11 from 12.30 until 1.30pm. They are the last two sessions of a six week chair yoga course. The cost is £5 per session.

There will be a fundraising event for Mind on Sunday, June 8 from 1pm until 5pm including live music and activities for children and teens.

There will also be delicious vegetarian and vegan Indian food from Lockdown Dhaba. The event is free to attend.

The iconic Kington Wheelbarrow Race will take place on Saturday, June 14 from 5pm. The Oxford Arms will be a stop-off for participants in the annual wheelbarrow race, and a great place to watch the fun! With food from RJ’s Smoke Shack. The event is free.

An Antiques Valuation Event will be at The Oxford Arms, in association with Halls Fine Art Auctioneers on Friday, June 20 from 10am until 2pm.

Bring along family heirlooms and antiques for expert valuation—is there a treasure trove in your attic? The cost is £2 per item valued, all proceeds go towards the restoration of The Oxford Arms. The café will be open.

Kington Folk Club Sunday sessions will continue on Sunday, June 22 from 1pm until 5pm.

There will be chilled live music in the barn, the bar and café will be open throughout and the event is free.

A Ceilidh will take place at the Oxford Arms on Friday, June 27 from 5pm until 10pm. The bar will also open from 5 until 10pm, and the ceilidh starts at 7pm.

Ceilidh tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children, and all tickets come with a raffle ticket. Tickets are available via the website www.openarmskington.co.uk

Creative Workshop will be held on Sunday, June 29 from 3pm until 5pm. This month’s activity is paper cutting! Payment is by donation with £5 suggested. The bar and café will be open throughout.

Regular opening hours include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in June from 10am until 12.30pm Friday bar opening on June 6,, 20 and 27 from 5pm until 10pm and the

Sunday bar and café opening, will be open every Sunday in June from 1pm until 5pm, except Sunday, June 1.

The Oxford Arms will be closed on Sunday, June 1



For updates on all the events, follow them on Instagram or Facebook @OpenArmsKington, subscribe to their newsletter by sending an email to info@openarmskington.co.uk or visit

www.openarmskington.co.uk or telephone 07301081444