It was 'an honour and a privilege' craft centre founder said after meeting the king

The Crowsmill Craft Centre in Quatt, near Bridgnorth, was set up around as a Community Interest Company around 12 years ago and works with schools and other organisations providing support to vulnerable people.

It offers classes in woodworking, blacksmithing, bricklaying, plastering, welding and jewellery-making among other activities to people with physical disabilities, learning difficulties, mental health issues and disaffected youths.

The King at the garden party (picture: Crowsmill Craft Centre)

Now all their good work has been recognised in royal circles after co-founder Dickon Pitt was sent an invite to Buckingham Palace.

The garden party on May 14 was from King Charles who wanted to thank people that give help to their local communities.

Mr Pitt and his wife at Buckingham Palace

Dickon Pitt, co-founder of Crowsmill attended the palace with his wife on Wednesday.

He said: “It has been both an honour and a privilege to be invited by the King to attend the royal garden party at Buckingham Palace today by way of recognition of the incredible work that the team does at Crowsmill Craft Centre.”

The palace garden party also other charity workers and volunteers invited to the palace, with members of South Shropshire's Working Together Ludlow also getting an invite.