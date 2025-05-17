Historic Shropshire castle-like mansion once admired by Hitler is listed for sale with staggering guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Apley Hall, described as the "principal house of the beautiful Apley Park", has hit the market for a staggering guide price of £2.5 million.

Apley Hall near Bridgnorth has been listed for sale. The castle-like manor has a guide price of £2.5 million. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The stunning Grade II listed manor house near Bridgnorth is believed to have been the inspiration behind P G Wodehouse's Blandings Castle and was even rumoured to be the Nazi leader's intended home if Germany had defeated Britain in the Second World War.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had his eyes on Apley Hall, near Bridgnorth

The hall boasts an incredible 15,600 sq ft of accommodation within a peaceful and quiet setting with an outlook over the River Severn.

The building was completed in 1811, and has since been used as a family home as well as a boarding school.

Incredible gardens at Apley Hall near Bridgnorth that has has been listed for sale with a guide price of £2.5 million. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The listing by Savills says the hall was divided into five mansion houses - Apley Hall, The Garden House, The Georgian House, The Library House and The Courtyard House - that share 16 acres of communal gardens.

The pre-existing Georgian-style house was remodelled during the Regency period in a 'neo-gothic' style between 1808 and 1811 for Thomas Whitmore. The Whitmore family were iron founders at the time that Shropshire became the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Inside Apley Hall near Bridgnorth that was completed in 1811. Pictured is an incredible drawing room. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The listing says the house was designed to "emulate a romantic castle overlooking the River Severn".

It incorporated a faux chapel, hexagonal turrets and battlements, and in 1962 the hall became a state secondary boarding school run by Shropshire Council and remained so until its closure in 1987.

The grand hall at Apley Hall near Bridgnorth that was completed in 1811. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The hall is regarded as one of the finest and largest homes in Shropshire. The six-bedroom house has been lovingly restored by the renowned historic architect Martin Ebelis.

It features a snooker room, cinema room, gym and sauna, large double bedrooms, a grand staircase and several other impressive rooms.

The staircase at Apley Hall that has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The listing says: "Apley Hall is the principal part of one of Shropshire’s most important country houses. Predominantly built with Grinshill stone in a Gothic-style, the exterior features battlemented parapets and mullioned windows.

"Grade II listed Apley Hall is supremely elegant and has been lovingly restored by renowned historic architect Martin Ebelis to offer light and gracious living accommodation with luxurious modern day comforts.

The cinema room inside Apley Hall near Bridgnorth. The historic castle-like home has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"The interior contains beautifully balanced state rooms with ornate plaster and fan vaulted ceilings, cornices, panelling and deep casement sash windows through five reception rooms, which frame stunning parkland views. Of particular note is the central monumental staircase spanning three storeys and lit by the decorative cupula.

The snooker room at Apley Hall near Bridgnorth that was completed in 1811. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"Upstairs, the house of arches and decorative details reveals the principal bedroom suite with sitting room, two fireplaces, en-suite bathroom and views across the parkland through the deep bay windows, billiard room and further bedrooms.

A double bedroom inside Apley Hall. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"At the top of the back staircase, lit by a further cupula, is an attractive bedroom with archway to kitchenette and shower room suitable for ancillary accommodation.

Apley Hall near Bridgnorth boasts a gym and a sauna. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"Apley Hall is approached through private wrought iron electric gates to a gravel driveway which sweeps up to the front of the house to its impressive arched portico. To the front of the property lies the east facing formal lawned garden which is edged by a low wall and ha-ha opening to stunning views of the beautiful parkland beyond.

The sauna inside Apley Hall near Bridgnorth that was completed in 1811. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"In the southerly corner of the garden is a substantial wooden pergola perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining.

"There are 16 acres of communal gardens and grounds to enjoy with a stunning backdrop of the Shropshire countryside, and private gardens within Apley Hall."

Apley Hall near Bridgnorth has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Further information can be found here.