Fire service called to fire on The Wrekin caused by discarded firelighters
The fire service were called to a small blaze that broke out on The Wrekin on Saturday morning.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent three fire engines to Lawrence's Hill on The Wrekin just after 9am.
They said the fire involved wood and undergrowth and had been caused by discarded fire lighters.
The fire was extinguished using knapsacks, a spokesperson said.