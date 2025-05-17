County firefighters express condolences after 'colleagues' die in Oxfordshire RAF blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two firefighters as well as a member of the public died in a large fire at a former RAF base in Bicester on Thursday.

Two other firefighters were said to have also been seriously injured in the blaze.

One of those killed in Bicester was a London firefighter on “retained duty” with the Oxfordshire fire service, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The other who died was from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters across Shropshire have expressed their condolences.

Following the news on Friday, in a statement, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of two firefighters and a member of the public in Oxfordshire yesterday (Thursday).

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends as well as our colleagues at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

Firefighters at Bridgnorth Fire Station added in a statement that they were “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news”

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Market Drayton Fire Station said they had lowered their flag at half mast: “Firefighters down: We are deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two Firefighters over night at a fire at a former RAF site located in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

“A further two firefighters are reported to have been critically injured, a third person is reported to have died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of the dead and injured.

“The Union Jack Flag at our station has been lowered to half mast as a mark of respect.”