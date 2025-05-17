10 cheap extreme day trips abroad flying from Birmingham Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Travel tips website Extreme Day Trips lists Dublin as the place with the cheapest flight at £28 return and the shortest international flight at 1hr:05mins. Meanwhile the average trip to costs £279 across 42 destinations for such outings. But other popular flights include to Paris at £42, Barcelona £51, Palma £54, Malaga £58, Alicante £62, Tenerife £63, Lanzarote and Geneva both £70, Berlin 74, Amsterdam £90, St Helier, Jersey £114 and Reus, Spain £87.

Many travellers have also been posting tips and experiences on social media platforms including Facebook group Extreme Day Trips from Birmingham and the Midlands which has almost 19,000 followers.

Paris

Barcelona

Berlin

Palma

Malaga

Alicante

Tenerife

Lanzarote

Geneva

Amsterdam

The extremedaytrips.com data is based on the top destinations with the lowest single-day return prices with each place offering at least one extreme day trip where passengers can depart before 11am and return after 5pm on the same day. Prices relate to offers covering a six-month period