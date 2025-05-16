Urgent rehoming appeals for two adorable farm cats struggling with cattery life in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cats Rocky and Jam, who are being looked after at the centre in Dorrington, don't necessarily have to live on a farm.

RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre said a home with some outdoor space for them to explore, such as a smallholding or riding stables, is enough.

Some cats have even found alternative homes such as at a model village, orchard or with a gazebo company.

Alice Batchelor-Reynolds, RSPCA Gonsal cattery supervisor, said: “Rocket and Jam haven’t had the best start to their lives so they really do deserve a second chance of happiness.

“These farm cats will need somewhere secure to live initially, this can be an outbuilding, stable, barn or something similar, as long as it is secure and safe.

“They will need to be housed in this area for a few weeks while they learn who their feeder is and gain confidence in their surroundings. Once they have settled in they can then be let out to explore the great outdoors.”

Meet Rocket

Meet Rocket, a farm cat that needs rehoming urgently. Photo: RSPCA

Rocket arrived at the Dorrington centre via RSPCA Felledge Animal & Equine Centre in Chester Moor after he was rescued from a multi-cat household.

“He is a young lad, approximately nine months old and is a typical playful boy,” Alice said.

“However he is extremely avoidant of people due to not having had the appropriate socialisation when he was a kitten.

“Rocket is best suited as an outdoor cat where he can enjoy everything the world has to offer but he can keep people at a distance he is comfortable with! Unfortunately Rocket is really struggling with cattery life so we hope to find him the perfect home as soon as possible.”

Meet Jam

Meet Jam, a farm cat that needs rehoming urgently. Photo: RSPCA

Jam also came from a multi-cat household and is also struggling with people being too close to her.

Alice said: “We feel with time and the space to live as an outdoor cat she may become more approachable to people but at the moment she likes to keep her distance.

“She is a beautiful cat, possibly a tabby point Siamese cross and we really hope the perfect match will be in touch with us soon.”

What you need to know about farm cats

Dominika Jagoda, pet welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “We love cats and their independent nature but unfortunately it can take longer to rehome a farm cat compared to a homely, affectionate cat.

“However, we know there are lots of people out there who have plenty of space and room in their heart for a shy, or outdoorsy feline.

“We want to educate the public that not every feline will be an easy-going affectionate cat.

“Just like us humans, there are a range of personalities and preferences across each individual cat which comes into our care.

“Farm cats will need less human interaction than a typical domestic cat but they still need someone to look out for them and over time they may want to spend more time with you and allow you to give them a little fuss!”

Farm cats are often nervous around people but still need someone to provide food, water, shelter and veterinary care when needed.

For more information on rehoming a farm cat from the RSPCA, visit the official website.