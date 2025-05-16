Three fire crews help stranded woman at south Shropshire beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A spokesperson for Church Stretton Fire Station said crews were alerted to the woman's predicament at 3.33pm on Friday (May 16).

She was reportedly stranded at Batch Valley, in All Stretton, a remote area in the Long Mynd.

Three fire crews were sent to assist and "escorted the woman to safe ground".