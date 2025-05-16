Telford & Wrekin Council announces new cabinet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Lee Carter, confirmed his new cabinet at the local authority's annual general meeting last night (Thursday, May 15).

There was only one change announced to the cabinet from the previous year.

Councillor Raj Mehta, who had been the cabinet member with responsibility for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride, has stepped back from the role and has been replaced by Councillor Paul Davis.

Councillor Carter said: “The cabinet holds responsibility for the delivery of our key priorities, ensuring we continue to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

“On behalf of the council and the borough, I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to Raj Mehta, who is stepping back from the cabinet but remaining a ward member for Horsehay and Lightmoor.

Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet for 2025/2026

“I am pleased to welcome Paul Davis to the cabinet. Paul is an elected member for the Haygate and Park Ward, and has previously served as speaker of the council.”

Councillor Richard Overton remains deputy leader and continues to hold cabinet responsibility for highways, housing and enforcement.

Councillor Angela McClements continues as cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts.

Councillor Carolyn Healy continues as cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability and continues to lead the Council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Councillor Kelly Middleton remains cabinet member for public health and healthier communities with further responsibility as Cabinet lead on domestic abuse.

Councillor Ollie Vickers continues as cabinet member for the economy.

Councillor Paul Davis joins the cabinet for the first time, as cabinet member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride.

Councillor Paul Watling remains cabinet member for adult social care and health systems.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds continues as cabinet member for children, young people education, employment and skills.

Councillor Zona Harrington remains the cabinet member for finance, governance and customer service.

The same meeting saw Councillor Arnold England reconfirmed as speaker, and Councillor Hilda Rhodes reconfirmed as deputy speaker.