West Midlands weather: Met Office forecast weekend temperatures for Wolverhampton, Telford and more

A Met Office weather map shows temperatures in the West Midlands this weekend are forecast to remain high.

The warm weather is set to continue.

Temperatures across the West Midlands on Saturday (May 17)

On Saturday (May 17), temperatures are expected to reach 20°C in Shrewsbury, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Stafford, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcester, Evesham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Uttoxeter and Ludlow and 19°C in Telford, Stoke-on-Trent, Leek, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Redditch, Coventry, Lichfield, Nuneaton, Burton upon Trent, Oswestry and Church Stretton.

Temperatures across the West Midlands on Sunday (May 18)

On Sunday (May 18), temperatures are forecast to reach 22°C in Bridgnorth and 21°C in Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcester, Evesham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Telford, Market Drayton, Stoke-on-Trent, Stafford, Uttoxeter, Lichfield and Burton upon Trent.

Met Office West Midlands weather map Sunday May 18 16:00.

Met Office UK five-day forecast

Friday, May 16 - day

Low cloud and mist will soon clear in most areas to leave a dry day with plenty of warm sunshine. However, areas of cloud and a cooling breeze will continue to affect North Sea coasts at times through the day.

Friday, May 16 - night

Low cloud will spread inland from the east overnight, covering much of England and southeast Scotland. Patchy drizzle possible. Clearer to the north and west where it will turn chilly.

Saturday, May 17

Low cloud becoming confined to North Sea coasts. Otherwise another dry and largely sunny day. Warm in the sunshine, though cooler under cloud and with onshore winds in the east.

Outlook for Sunday, May 18, to Tuesday, May 20

Another warm, dry and sunny day on Sunday, once low cloud burns back to North Sea coasts. Mostly fine thereafter, though less sunny. A few showers, mainly in the south.

UK long-range weather forecast

Thursday, May 20, to Thursday, May 29

Most of the UK will be fine with sunny spells during the first part of this period. A few showers are possible in the south at first but otherwise the majority of places will be dry. Temperatures are likely to be above normal for the time of year.

Into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected. More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic. This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. Some drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems. Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above.

Friday, May 30, to Friday, June 13

Changeable weather conditions are expected during the end of May and into the first half of June. Spells of wet weather with showers or longer spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with drier, sunnier periods. Overall, it will likely be wettest in the west and driest in the east. Temperatures will probably average out around normal, although some very warm or hot spells are possible.