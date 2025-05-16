New addition to NFU Cymru Communications Team to cover maternity leave

Sarah, a local farmer from near Builth Wells, has a Broadcast Journalism degree from the University of Gloucestershire. Since graduating, Sarah has worked for Welsh Government, CTF Auctioneers and as a freelancer for Horse & Hound magazine. Sarah farms alongside her parents and her husband, primarily Brecknock Hill Cheviots and they regularly sell breeding stock at the local sales.

In her spare time, she enjoys showing and is often seen at the local and county shows with her daughters and their ponies or showing horses or sheep herself.

After taking a career break to be at home on the farm and to raise her two young children, she was delighted to be offered the opportunity at NFU Cymru.

Commenting on the appointment she said: “I always wanted to bring my passion for farming and writing together and this job does just that. I am thrilled to be taking on this role and I am excited to get going. I look forward to working with the NFU Cymru team and the members at this crucial time in agriculture.”

Welcoming Sarah to the team, NFU Cymru Director, John Mercer said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to secure Sarah as part of our communications team. With her passion and knowledge of the industry, coupled with her media background, I’m sure she will be a great asset to the team.”