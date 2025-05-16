Cllr David Selby stands down from Powys County Council cabinet role due to illness

Cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, Councillor David Selby (Liberal Democrat) announced his decision at the council’s annual general meeting on Thursday, May 15.

A visibly emotional Cllr Selby said: “The reason I’m standing down is because I’ve developed a medical condition which means that I cannot continue to provide the energy required as a cabinet member.

“However, I am very much committed to continue my role in Newtown (Newtown Central) as an active councillor.

“I owe it to my family and myself to take a bit of extra time to tackle what I need to tackle.”

Outgoing council chairman Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson (Conservative) said: “I would like to thank on behalf of Powys County Council for your service as a cabinet member. ”

Following Councillor Berriman’s election as leader he unveiled changes to the cabinet portfolios which sees a blend of fresh faces and continuity at the top table.

It was revealed that former council leader Councillor James Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat) would take over the prosperous Powys brief until September 30 when he is expected to pass the role on to Councillor Glyn Preston (Liberal Democrat).

Cllr Berriman will take over the briefs for performance, people services and partnerships, while continuing to be responsible for property and strategic planning.

Deputy council leader Councillor Matthew Dorrance (Labour) will have responsibility for refugees added to portfolio as cabinet member for a fairer Powys.

Councillor Raiff Devlin (Liberal Democrat) is brought into cabinet to take over responsibility for customers, digital and community services, leisure, and cultural services.

Councillor David Thomas (Labour) the cabinet member for finance and corporate transformation is now responsible for delivering the sustainable Powys programme.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Sian Cox continues as cabinet member for a caring Powys (Adult social services).

Liberal Democrat Councillor Richard Church will be looking after legal and regulatory services and due to this his job title as cabinet member for a safer Powys is set to change.

Councillor Peter Roberts (Liberal Democrat) continues as cabinet member for a learning Powys.

Councillor Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) continues as cabinet member for a greener Powys.

Councillor Sandra Davies (Labour) continues as cabinet member for future generations Powys which includes responsibility for children’s social services and Welsh.

County Hall in Llandrindod Wells - headquarters of Powys County Council. From Google Streetview