Pay for parking with your mobile phone in Powys car parks

Many of the council owned car parks have pay and display machines that accept card payments, but from Tuesday, May 20, all car parks will accept payments via your mobile phone using the PayByPhone app.

By using PayByPhone, a parking session can be started and completed in three quick steps; entering the location number (displayed on the signs near the pay and display machines), selecting how long you would like to park for and paying.

By using PayByPhone to pay for your parking you can also extend your parking session remotely via the app without having to return to your vehicle.

You can also opt-in to have text message reminders of when your parking session is about to expire.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, says: "The option to pay for parking via your mobile phone in all council carparks has arrived in Powys. “The PayByPhone app will be an excellent addition to our carpark facilities. Many of us find making mobile parking payments ultimately more convenient, as you don’t need to worry about having the right change with you while you are out and about.”

You can download the PayByPhone app from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the PayByPhone website www.paybyphone.co.uk for more details.