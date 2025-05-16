Outgoing mayor of Telford and Wrekin presents cheque for thousands of pounds to charity after fundraising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Ian Preece chose to support Severn Hospice through a series of fundraising events including completing a 350,000 step challenge in as little as ten days by running a half-marathon and doing a further 10,000 steps each day.

Mr Preece also hosted a charity fundraising ball that included a silent auction of donated items including a signed Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt, and cycled 170 miles from West Ham United’s stadium in London to the Queen’s Head public house in Dawley.

The outgoing mayor raised £3,005.17 for Severn Hospice and presented a cheque to the charity's community fundraiser Phil Haigh yesterday (May 15), ahead of Telford & Wrekin Council’s annual general meeting that marked the end of Mr Preece's term as mayor.

Councillor Ian Preece (right) presented a cheque to Severn Hospice's community fundraiser Phil Haigh on Thursday, May 15. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Ian Preece said: "It was my honour to represent the people of Telford and Wrekin as mayor of the borough over the last twelve months, and to support Severn Hospice through the annual mayor’s charity appeal.

"It gives me great pleasure to present a cheque for £3,005.17 to Severn Hospice which was raised through kind donations during my year of fundraising. I hope this money will help them continue to deliver the incredible support they provide."

Community fundraiser at Severn Hospice Phil Haigh added: "Ian is an amazing supporter of the hospice, and we are so grateful for the incredible lengths he goes to raise funds for our caring services.

"His boundless energy and commitment to supporting us is genuinely inspirational and on behalf of all the families we support, I thank him.

"Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends so every penny of the money Ian’s raised is doing good for a local family."