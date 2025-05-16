Oswestry firefighters 'abused and threatened' while tackling bonfire 'worryingly close' to gas cylinder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident on Friday morning (May 16) has been highlighted in a post on an Oswestry Fire Station social media page, which said that the police had to be called to ensure the safety of its crews.

The post said there had been a significant risk to the public and added that abuse, threats and aggression towards firefighters would not be tolerated.

It said: "This morning firefighters from Oswestry Fire Station were mobilised to a fire in the open.

"On arrival our crew found a large uncontrolled bonfire partially built on public pavement and located worryingly close to a four-foot propane gas cylinder.

"The individual at the scene appeared intoxicated and was displaying aggressive, threatening and abusive behaviour toward responding firefighters.

"This situation posed a significant risk to public safety.

"The presence of flammable gas near open flames is a serious hazard and under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and Highways Act 1980, we are legally obliged to intervene.

"Despite being met with hostility, including swearing, intimidation and personal abuse, our crew remained professional throughout.

"Due to escalating behaviour, police were requested to attend and multiple units responded swiftly to ensure everyone’s safety.

"Let us be clear, firefighters are here to protect, not to be abused. We will not tolerate threats or aggression toward our crews.

"If necessary, we will involve the police and support prosecution to ensure our staff can carry out their duties without fear.

"Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility. We are proud of our team for acting with professionalism and resilience in the face of unacceptable behaviour."