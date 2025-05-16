NFU Cymru appoints new County Adviser for Clwyd & Montgomeryshire

Grug, who hails from Dyffyn Banw near Llanfair Caereinion, completed a Business Management and Marketing degree from Bangor University.

Before joining NFU Cymru, she worked with Farming Connect as well as helping out at home on the family's small holding, where they have a contracting business focusing on woodchip and tree felling as well as a Shepherd’s Hut on the farm fields.

Outside of work, Grug is heavily involved with Montgomeryshire YFC where she is Secretary of the Agriculture and International Committee.

She is also planning to take on a new role later this year with the Rhiwhiriaeth ATB Training Group, where she will be helping to organise speakers and farm tours throughout the year. Grug also enjoys taking part in the Urdd and is involved with Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn.

Speaking about her appointment, Grug said: “I’m delighted to be joining the NFU Cymru team having been interested in the farming industry my whole life. It’s great to be able to work with two great counties and continue to strengthen their membership.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Officeholders, Group Secretaries and especially the two County Chairs, building a relationship with them by learning from their experiences for their respective counties. I also look forward to work closely with members to support them with different crucial agriculture changes, keeping them up to date with policy developments. I’ll also be arranging county meetings sharing any new relevant information and discussing issues of importance to the farming community.

“I look forward in meeting the members throughout the year in summer shows, county meetings and local events.”

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer said: “At such an important time for Welsh agriculture I am pleased to welcome Grug to the NFU Cymru team. I have no doubt that she will continue the support members in Clwyd and Montgomeryshire have previously received from Gwawr Parry and will be a great asset to the team.”