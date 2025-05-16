'I had hip replacement surgery and was discharged the same day' - Milestone achievement for Telford hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Neil Jones was the first patient on the theatre list with his surgery carried out at Telford by Ralph Perkins, consultant orthopaedic surgeon. He was discharged later that day.

The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said it follows on from the team’s recent successes in day-case knee replacements, with some patients able to go home on the same day as their procedures, improving their recovery.

Neil Jones, pictured with staff and his surgeon Ralph Perkins

Dr John Jones, executive medical director at SaTH, said: “This is a brilliant achievement and a fantastic example of co-ordinated teamwork. It is of course great news for our orthopaedic patients. Thank you to the team including Mr Perkins, our clinical nurse specialists and colleagues on Ward 5.”

Mr Perkins said: “I am proud that throughout my long career I have been part of the vast improvements in orthopaedic surgery that have taken place at PRH. We have developed an enhanced recovery programme and joint school, which has allowed us to discharge patients on the same day or within a few days of their surgery, without compromising on their safety.

“Discharging patients sooner helps them recover quicker, to gain their independence and reduces the risk of infection.”

Nationally, there are improvements in joint surgery techniques and anaesthetics. As a result of this, many hospitals are following an enhanced recovery programme which the trust says it is now able to match.

There is a 24-hour helpline available to all patients after discharge, so they can feel confident they have additional support if needed.

Planned joint replacement surgery restarted in phases last November and the trust said it is now increasing the number of theatre lists a week.

It was paused in December 2023 due to estates issues on the recovery ward.

It said the move will reduce waiting lists and get patients surgery sooner.