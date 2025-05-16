Fire crews tackle fire behind Telford pub and in field in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A crew from Telford Central station was sent to a blaze in Manor Rise near Wellington around 1.45pm.

There the firefighters dealt with a fire involving grass and branches off a footpath at the rear of the Bridge Builder pub using a hose reel jet, a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

Then at 2.40pm, three crews from Bishop's Castle fire station, Clun and Minsterley were called to a fire in a field at Lower Down near Lydbury North in south Shropshire.

The fire service spokesperson: "The incident involved one small field approximately 10 metres by 20 metres with stubble smouldering. Fire crews used 2 hose reel jets and drag rakes

"Fire crews are now damping down and turning over."