Comedian Harry Hill cuts ribbon on children's therapy garden at Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Garden for Alice at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, near Oswestry, was unveiled by the star earlier this month.

Hill, of You've Been Framed and TV Burp fame, was joined by the lord lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner JP, RJAH chair Harry Turner and RJAH chief executive Stacey Keegan at a special event attended by staff, patients and key supporters.

The opening of the Garden for Alice at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The garden is located outside the hospital's Alice Ward, the dedicated children’s unit.

Harry Hill meeting some of the youngsters who were part of the event.

It has been transformed into a safe, accessible and inclusive space for children and their families to enjoy throughout their time in hospital.

Harry Hill with Robin Alger at the opening of the Garden for Alice at the Robert Owen and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Miss Keegan said: “We are incredibly proud to open the Garden for Alice – a space that has been designed with care, compassion and creativity.

Harry Hill with youngsters Theo Huxley and Nicole Hodge.

“We know how important the environment is to our patients’ recovery and wellbeing, and this garden will offer our young people and their families a peaceful place to relax, play and heal.

Pupils from Gobowen Primary School who sang as part of the event.

“My thanks go to the RJAH Charity, our generous funders and donors, and to everyone who helped bring this vision to life.”

Harry Hill and Zack Simpson, who featured as the face of the original fundraising campaign for the project.

The project was made possible thanks to a dedicated fundraising appeal by the RJAH Charity, which launched in 2022 and raised more than £240,000. Work on the garden began in October 2024.

Harry Hill carried out the official opening of the garden.

Harry Hill said: “I had a fantastic time cutting the ribbon for Garden for Alice. It’s great to see how the community have rallied their support with this project.

Harry Hill with patient Leo Gunning, and parents Chris and Stacey, who are from Wombourne.

“I can already see the positive impact this space will have on children who are staying on the ward and their loved ones.”

Pupils from Gobowen Primary School singing at the event.

Initial concept designs were created by Olivia Copley, a student landscape architect, with final plans developed and delivered by Awscape Landscape Architects.

Pupils from Gobowen Primary School catching up with Harry Hill.

The garden features a range of therapeutic elements, including a bespoke garden room for all-year use, a rain-garden feature, a vegetable patch, woodland walk and rehabilitation zones.

There are also tranquil areas to observe nature and weatherproof spaces for outdoor games and learning.

A tree was planted to remember Maggie Barnes, who was a teacher on the ward for many years, as part of the event.

Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward and children’s outpatients manager, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see Garden for Alice officially open. This space has been designed with our patients in mind and will make such a difference to their hospital experience.”

Youngsters at the opening of the garden.

Louise Hissey, also Alice Ward and children’s outpatients manager, said: “For many of the children we care for, RJAH becomes a home, school and place of play during their treatment. This garden will offer a much-needed escape, somewhere they can feel calm, happy and free.”

Kevin the Badger with Jane Wilkinson and June Williams at the event.

A poignant element of the garden is a newly planted apple tree, placed in memory of much-loved teacher Maggie Barnes. The tree was planted by her family as a lasting tribute.

Harry Hill signs a book for Sophie Taylor during the event.

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends to RJAH charity director, said: “This project would not have been possible without the incredible generosity of charitable trusts, community groups and individual supporters.

“Special thanks go to the Garfield Weston Foundation, Severn Trent Community Foundation, Charles Walker Charitable Trust, The Millichope Foundation, League of Friends, the Bloor Family, and the many local groups and associations who supported the appeal through fundraising activities and donations.

“This garden is the result of a true community effort – from the dedication of our volunteer designer to the generosity of grant funders, local businesses and families who all wanted to do something special for the children we care for.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation towards the garden can do so by visiting the dedicated fundraising page.