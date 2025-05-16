CCTV appeal after shop thefts in Telford - including £1,400 worth of items taken from Boots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Police posted an appeal on social media, as they look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

The incidents involved people targeting a number of shops, including Boots, Sainsburys and Just for Pets.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

The first image (crime reference: 22/12996/25) is taken from CCTV footage from Just for Pets on Holyhead Road in Ketley, where police say a number of items were taken from the store at around 2.15pm on February 11.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second (crime reference: 22/26622/25) is taken at Aldi at Snedshill. Police say a number of items were taken from the store at around 10.35am on March 22.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another image (crime reference: 22/33403/25) was taken from CCTV at Boots on Telford Forge Retail Park, where police say that items worth over £1,400 were taken from the store on April 15 at around 1.20pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fourth image (crime reference: 22/35346/25) was taken from footage at Stirchley Coop, where police say a number of items were taken from the shop at around 6.20pm on April 11.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image (crime reference: 22/35602/25) is taken from CCTV footage from Sainsburys on Forge Retail Park. Police say items worth around £500 were taken from the store at around 12pm on April 22.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."